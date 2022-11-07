Don't call us, call the governor, Meru MCAs tell locals

Do not call us again. This is the message from members of the Meru County Assembly to voters, whose first line of contact when they need services is the ward representative.

On Friday, the Controller of Budget declared the Ward Development Fund illegal and advised MCAs to stick to their mandate and desist from influencing what development projects are to be implemented in their wards.

Dr Margaret Nyakang'o said the executive can ensure equitable distribution of development through ward community projects.

Reacting to Dr Nyakang'o’s advisory, MCAs said they would now stick to their three constitutional roles of legislation, oversight and representation.

Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi said the meeting with Dr Nyakang'o effectively ended the differences between MCAs and the governor.

"The governor said that she is responsible for identifying projects across the county. We now want to tell the people of Meru [that] if there's a bad road, call the governor, if you need a bursary, make a call to the governor,” Mr Bundi said.

“The MCAs have been stripped of any power to identify development projects."

He said MCAs were aware of their mandate from the beginning but were interested in knowing the amount of development money to be allocated to each ward.

People's representatives

"Our argument was based on the fact that MCAs are people's representatives and are aware of the challenges in every village," he said.

Majority Leader Evans Mawira said residents should call ward administrators, sub-county administrators or members of the executive whenever they need something to be done.

"The differences are over because it is now clear that MCAs should stick to their constitutional duties. The governor should now move with speed and submit the supplementary budget to us for approval," Mr Mawira said.

He added: "Since the governor said she will be getting information from ward administrators, we will keep off. Let the people deal with them directly."

Majority Whip Jim Muchui said MCAs will join the public whenever there are demonstrations to demand development from the executive.

"Our electorate should ignore the manifesto we presented to them because development is now the work of the governor. We will be with the people whenever they are asking for development from the executive," Mr Muchui said.

Minority Leader Mwenda Ithili said they would now focus on their mandate and ensure Governor Mwangaza delivers on her promises.

On Thursday, Governor Mwangaza said she would facilitate ward administrators to do their work.

"I want every administrator to be sent back to their home ward. There will be sufficient funds to enable them to travel across the wards and make calls for speedy delivery of services," the governor said.