Kin of officer in suicide case say he may be denied burial honours

Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary

Police officers at Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary on January 26, 2022 load the casket bearing the remains of Constable Duke Nyamweya who died of suspected suicide. Mr Nyamweya’s family expressed concerns that his bosses could deny him the ceremonial send-off reserved for officers.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

The family of a police officer who died in a suspected suicide has expressed concerns that his bosses could deny their relative the traditional ceremonial send-off reserved for officers at his funeral today (Thursday).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.