Officer accused of killing varsity student returned all bullets, court told

The High Court in Meru was on Friday told that a former police officer accused of shooting dead a Meru University student leader during riots three years ago returned all the bullets he had been issued with.

Senior Sergeant Pazia Mwalolo, who was in charge of the armoury in Tigania West Sub-County, said he had given Police Constable Leaky Maina an MP5 sub machine gun and 25 rounds of ammunition, which he returned.

Mr Maina was among a group of police officers who had been mobilised to respond to riots by Meru University students who were demonstrating at Nchiru market on February 27, 2018.

It was during the running battles that ensued that student leader Evans Njoroge was shot dead.

Ballistics expert testifies

State Counsel Anthony Maina told Justice Patrick Jeremy Otieno that a pathologist will testify that the student leader was killed by a bullet similar to ones used in pistols.

However, Superintendent Florence Karimi, a ballistics expert based at the DCI headquarters, said an MP5 sub machine gun could also fire 9-millimeter calibre bullets used in a pistol.

Ms Karimi who has a 13-year experience as a ballistics officer, tabled the MP5 sub machine gun — serial number 7505156 — in court, and informed the judge that the gun was in good working condition.

She also produced a G3 rifle which had also been used by an AP officer during the riots together with 45 bullets which had also been subjected to a ballistic test.

Evidence allowed

There was a heated argument between State Counsel Maina and defence lawyer Mwangi Gachichio over whether Ms Karimi could give her opinion on whether the MP5 could fire a 9-millimeter bullet while the pathologist had not yet testified.

However, Justice Otieno allowed the evidence since the State may not have an opportunity to call Ms Karimi to testify again.

“I wanted to hear her opinion now since a pathologist has said that the gunshot wound was caused by a pistol yet the medic is not a ballistics expert,” he told the court.

Chief Inspector Musembi Makau, who was the Nchiru OCS when the incident happened, recounted how at one point, the rioting university students barricaded the Meru-Maua road before anti-riot police officers were sent to quell the chaos.

He told the court that Mr Njoroge was shot dead while Administration Police officers were patrolling the area where the majority of students had taken refuge.

Mr Makau said they were forced to move the body from Miathene Hospital mortuary to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary after students threatened to seize it and continue with the demonstrations while holding it.

Hearing continues on March 31 with four witnesses lined up to testify.





