Court releases man on bond in killing of Nyumba Kumi official

A Maua Magistrate’s Court has released on a Sh300,000 bond a man accused of fatally shooting a Nyumba Kumi official, in a matter that has sucked in a decorated police officer.

Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Obara ordered Duncan Murangiri not to leave the Igembe area and report to the case investigation officer once a week until investigations are completed.

The case will be mentioned on Friday, when prosecutors plan to charge Laare OCS Ezra Sambu, the 2003 All Africa Games 400m gold medallist, in connection with the disappearance of the gun used in the killing.

Mr Murangiri is accused of shooting Mr Josphat Ntarangwi in a violent robbery, resulting in his death in Kiani kia Baimula, Igembe North, Meru County.

Two police officers from the Laare Police Station arrested Mr Murangiri and allegedly seized a pistol, which they said they handed over to Mr Sambu for safe custody before it would be forwarded for ballistic examination.

State Counsel Kang’ethe Gitogo said key witnesses had recorded statements connecting Mr Sambu to the loss of the alleged murder weapon.

The prosecutor had applied for three more days to hold Mr Murangiri, saying he was likely to interfere with the arrest of more suspects.

He had claimed that the search for the gun had intensified and they were also optimistic they would find it, arguing that their efforts could be frustrated if the suspect was released.

“When he fired two bullets, a member of the public alerted the police that there was someone with a gun … The firearm had not yet been recovered and if the suspect is released, he may interfere with efforts to recover it. The OCS was among the arresting officers and was handed the gun,” he told the court.

Police presented Mr Sambu in a Magistrate’s Court in Githongo, Imenti Central, last Friday and were allowed to hold him until Thursday.

The State says Mr Murangiri, who faces a robbery with violence charge, would also be charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutor Gitogo said police were also investigating whether more than Sh200,000 found in Mr Sambu’s house was “ransom money”.

Defense lawyer Hoseah Mutembei had protested the bid to hold Mr Murangiri longer, saying he had no powers to prevent police from investigating the case.

He wondered why the police had not arrested the suspects they claimed were prominent members of society.