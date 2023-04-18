Court orders former board members to keep off Meru school

A high court in Meru has barred former members of a primary school board of management in Tigania Central sub-county from interfering with the school and its property after they were sued for questionable bank transactions.

In a suit filed by the Attorney General on behalf of the current Kirimancuma primary school board of management, the 18 defendants are also accused of using violence to block the new board from taking office.

According to court documents, the 18 defendants include Joseph Ngulu, Lawrence Kobia, Gerald Kubai, John Muturia, Charles Kiburi, Lucy Nkoyai, Justus Kariti, Ambrose Kithia and Zakayo Baariu.

Others are Grace Ngulu, Christine Kinyua, John Mutua, Peris Mbaya, Pauline Kendi, Faith Makena, Nicholas Kaumbutu, Duncan Kiliunga and George Kimathi.

Later, the AG withdrew the suit against three defendants; Pauline Kendi, Duncan Kiliunga and George Kimathi.

In an affidavit by Tigania Central director of education Oliver Kanyi, they are accused of illegally borrowing a loan of Sh270,000 from Dhabiti Sacco, as well as withdrawing money from the school accounts.

In the matter filed on a certificate of urgency on February 28, 2023, Justice Edward Muriithi established that five of the respondents withdrew funds from the school account on varied dates between February 17 and February 22, 2022.

Access funds

A section of the respondents is also accused of misrepresenting minutes and documents of the school board and using them to access funds.

In her affidavit, the school head teacher Purity Kaugiria said the former board of management members never handed over to the new team.

“…the 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th, 12th, 17th and 18th respondents who are signatories to the school account at Dhabiti Sacco have been withdrawing tea proceeds and even took a loan from the said account in their personal capacities.”

“The 6th, 14th and 16th respondents were illegally harvesting tea leaves from the school farm without the authority of the school management…” she states.

The Attorney General sought orders to restrain the use of tea sale proceeds, bar the defendants from interfering with the school and have the former board members hand over school records and documents.

The AG also urged the court to order the defendants to refund all the money, in the form of a loan, withdrawn from the school account.

Matter is determined

In his ruling on April 6, Justice Muriithi issued an order restraining the defendants from interfering with the school management and property, blocking the current board from working until the matter is determined.

“…the action sought to be restrained therein may only be done by the valid signatories of the school account, a matter squarely within the control of the plaintiff through the present school board of management by change of signatories,” Justice Muriithi ruled.

The judge, however, said the orders do not bar defendants who are parents from entering the school compound.

“…the plaintiff is at liberty to change signatories for the school accounts to correspond with the present membership or constitution of the Board.” The Judge advised.