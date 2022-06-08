Couple killed in road accident, hours after reconciliation

For three months, Jackson Mawira and Nancy Kendi, who hail from Imenti South, Meru County, lived separately following a domestic dispute.

A week ago, efforts by friends and relatives to reconcile the couple finally bore fruit. On May 31, Mr Mawira rode on his motor bike to his in-laws' home, some 30km away, to fetch his young family.

The 28-year old bodaboda operator was elated that he, his wife and their one-year old son, Immanuel Mutuma, would live together again.

He ensured his wife sat securely behind him, holding their son between them to protect the toddler from strong winds.

It was past 5pm and they needed to hurry home, prepare and have their reconciliation dinner. Mr Mawira’s sister, Ms Irene Nkatha, said her brother was happy that his wife was finally rejoining him.

But this was not to be, as fate had other plans. The couple perished in a grisly road accident that left their son seriously injured.

As they approached Keria market between Nkubu and Chogoria towns, they met the campaign convoy of a candidate contesting the Imenti South parliamentary seat in the August 9 polls and the worst happened.

Collided head-on

As he was overtaking a vehicle, he collided head-on with a lorry that was ferrying supporters of Dr Shadrack Mwiti (Jubilee).

The aftermath: As Mr Mawira was overtaking a vehicle, he collided head-on with a lorry that was ferrying supporters of Dr Shadrack Mwiti (Jubilee). He died on the spot and his wife was seriously injured. She was rushed to St Anne Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Mawira died on the spot and his wife was seriously injured. She was rushed to St Anne Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

But their son, who landed in a ditch on impact, survived with injuries and was treated at the same hospital. He is recuperating at Ms Nkatha's home.

“We were devastated when we got the news but we have now accepted the will of God. Even though they were separated for some time, we know their souls are together since they had reconciled,” said Ms Nkatha, adding that the couple will be buried on Thursday.

She lamented that the family was left to pay the hospital bills despite a promise from the politician that he would support them.

“We have so far raised more than Sh40,000 for postmortem examinations and mortuary fees. But we don't know how we will raise the money for burial expenses and to take care of the child,” she said.

After the accident, Dr Mwiti’s handlers had indicated that he would pay the bills. While he could not be reached for a comment, his personal assistant, Mr Mwenda Nchamba, said they would support the family.