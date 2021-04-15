Concern as illegal gambling machines make a return to Meru

Meru Municipality Chief Ms Mercy Murithi shows some of the illegal gambling machines impounded in the town recently.


Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Gitonga Marete

Gambling casinos have been in Kenya for decades and were mostly attended by the rich thought to have the money to spare for such ventures.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, two rescued in Lamu boat accident

  2. Guyo: Leave Uhuru's name out of county affairs

  3. PRIME Frontline heroes: Seeing fear in my son broke my heart

  4. PRIME I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

  5. Big boost as 189 Ukrainian tourists arrive at the Coast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.