Concern as foreign beggars flood Meru streets

A disabled woman is pushed on a wheelchair as she begs on the streets of Meru town on June 28, 2021. The town has seen an increase in foreign beggars.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu has raised concern over the emergence of a gang that is smuggling disabled people from outside the country and forcing them to beg in various parts of the county.

