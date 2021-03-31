Clan politics splits South Imenti leaders

The row over the proposed division of South Imenti constituency in Meru County escalated on Tuesday after a group of influential business and clan leaders vowed not to allow alienation of Mitunguu and Nkuene wards.

The leaders who control business interests at Nkubu town, the Imenti South sub-county headquarters, said the two were mainly from Igoki, and shared common cultural and historical similarities.

Led by Thomas Gikunda, they criticised those advocating for the constituency to be split along the Meru-Nairobi road, saying it would bring together people with no common interests.

He said the Nkubu business community and Taita clan who dominate the area had donated the land where the town stands, and they would suffer losses if it was divided along the tarmac.

They appealed to the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ignore any other criteria being suggested, saying Nkuene people are the same who inhabit Mitunguu.

“If South Imenti is split from the forest to border with Tharaka, it would be fair but if it is split the way they want, some people would be passing a sub county headquarter while heading to seek services in another,” said Mr Gikunda.

The leaders who were joined by Nkuene MCA Koome Makasi and his predecessor Nick Mburugu, accused those advocating for split along the road as seeking a constituency carved for them.

“There is a section of people who want the constituency split in a particular way so that they can contest parliamentary seats. We have been living together as one people and it is the people from Nkuene who have settled in Mitunguu,” said Mr Gikunda.

Mr Isaac Mbaabu said an earlier meeting attended by Governor Kiraitu Murungi had resolved that Nkuene and Mitunguu be joined together, while Abogeta East, Abogeta West be consolidated with Igoji East and Igoji West.

He criticised Meru Chief of Staff Gideon Kimathi for pushing the split by the tarmack and urged Mr Murungi to pronounce himself on the matter.

“When you see a dog attack you and the owner doesn’t stop them, you suspect that the owner is supporting the attack. We want the Governor to come out and address the issue to clear the air,” said Mr Mbaabu.

Nkubu market chairman Patrick Kinyua said they had donated land to start the town and it would be the height of injustice if the facilities they had contributed to were seized.

Ms Jane Muuthia said if the issue was not resolved now, it would cause problems in future due to the existing curse.

“Mitunguu people come to the market here and even attend land boards and other needs here. As a woman, I demand that we divide it as our forefathers suggested,” she said.

Mr Makasi called for peaceful handling of the matter.

“I follow what people tell me, they said we split it from forest to lower zone,” he said.