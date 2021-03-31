Clan politics splits South Imenti leaders

Imenti clan politics

A section of residents from Mitunguu in South Imenti, Meru, who support the creation of Nkuene-Mitunguu Subcounty during a press conference on January 23, 2021.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

The row over the proposed division of South Imenti constituency in Meru County escalated on Tuesday after a group of influential business and clan leaders vowed not to allow alienation of Mitunguu and Nkuene wards.

