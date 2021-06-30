Circumcision style may help detectives trace slain man’s origin

Muthara OCS Nehemiah Ogero displays a blood stained shirt, which was among clothing recovered next to the head that had been severed from the body, and left in a maize farm at Charururu market, Tigania East, Meru County.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A traditional Meru circumcision technique could help detectives narrow down their search for the identity of a man whose headless body was found on a dry riverbed in Mati Anduui, Meru County, 19 days ago.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Outcry as Kenya Power holes turn into death traps in Kinangop

  2. PRIME 'People treated me like a dog': Recovering addict reflects on decades of drug use

  3. Circumcision style may help trace man’s origin

  4. Waqo snubs summon to appear before EACC

  5. Age question delays sentencing of dikdik poachers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.