Cholera outbreak hits Meru County

Meru County has confirmed 10 cases of cholera after an outbreak was reported in Lairang'i village in Tigania West.

According to a report from the health department on Saturday, one patient is awaiting results while two cases have tested negative.

Chief Health Officer Joseph Wahome said while the cause of the outbreak is yet to be established, health officers have been activated to contain the spread of the disease.

He said the health department had intensified public education on hand washing, keeping homes clean, covering food and eating hot food.

"We are also encouraging people to drink safe water and use latrines in affected and high-risk areas. Disinfection of contaminated areas is also ongoing," Dr Wahome said.

He said cholera treatment units have been set up in the affected sub-county to facilitate case management.

We are also conducting active household case finding to treat and protect cholera contacts," said the Chief Officer.