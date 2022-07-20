Candidates breaking election rules by seeking votes in bars

Bar operators in Igembe South, Meru County are in the spotlight for allowing politicians to beat the electoral code of conduct by campaigning in their premises at night.

Kanuni Assistant County Commissioner Wambui Irungu said many entertainment spots had been turned into campaign forums where large crowds congregated after official campaign hours elapsed, breaching electoral laws.

Speaking at Kanuni market, Ms Irungu said revellers were seen flocking into bars and singing praises for politicians.

Ms Irungu alleged that some of the drinkers later went into the streets shouting campaign slogans and disturbing the peace.

“There are bar owners who have decided that since campaign time ends at 6pm, they have changed their premises into campaign venues at night. They should be warned that we are on the lookout and we will crack down on them during the remaining three weeks,” Ms Irungu warned.

She appealed to politicians in the region to embrace peaceful campaigns and stop using the youth to heckle and disrupt their opponents’ meetings.

Speaking after intervening in a standoff between supporters of two local parliamentary candidates, Ms Irungu said it was wrong for politicians to give young people alcohol to disrupt opponents’ events.

She warned the youth that they would be prosecuted if they were arrested.

Two weeks ago, anti-riot police were called in after supporters of two rivals fought in Mutuati town during a political rally addressed by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

She said sometimes politicians who incited the youths were whisked to safety while the youngsters faced the wrath of the police.