Call for support for planting of 15 billion trees by 2032

Conservation enthusiasts in Meru want the government to engage farmers in achieving President William Ruto’s pledge to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Speaking during the awarding of The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program (TIST) pioneers, an initiative that involves subsistence farmers in growing trees, the programme coordinator Dorothy Muriuki said friendly policies would facilitate growing of trees across the country.

“Since there is no obligation for carbon emitters to buy carbon credits, the government should come up with policies that benefit the smallholder farmers. The carbon proceeds are meant to help the farmers who are worst hit by climate change,” Ms Muriuki said.

TIST brings together more than 116,000 farmers who have planted more than 12.6 million trees across the country in the last 16 years. Out of these, more than 8.7 million trees are in Meru County.

The programme was established by Clean Air Action Corporation (CAAC), an American carbon trading company, to empower subsistence farmers to reverse the devastating effects of climate change.

“What TIST has achieved in the last 17 years is a sign that President Ruto’s pledge of five billion trees in five years is possible. However, the government cannot accomplish this without the farmers,” CAAC President Ben Henneke said.

Since 2019, small holder farmers under The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program (TIST) have earned more than Sh100 million from carbon credits.

Small holder farmers, in small groups of 12, plant trees on their farms as well as deforested land after signing a Greenhouse Gas (GhG) contract with TIST. The small groups form clusters of up to 400 farmers for coordination and leadership.

According to Ms Muriuki, a member of the TIST board, the model enables a farmer to not only plant but nurture trees while reaping other benefits such as soil conservation, fruits, bee keeping and afforestation.

“We encourage farmers to grow fruit trees as well as indigenous species besides engaging in conservation farming. Farmers earn carbon incentives based on the year they joined the programme as well as the number and the size of trees,” Ms Muriuki says.

Ms Muriuki explains that once a farmer joins the programme, the area under trees is marked using GPS and the number of trees and their species recorded.

“From one day to six-year-old tree, a farmer receives Sh2 as annual advance payment for every tree established. After the tree qualifies for carbon credits, quantifiers take the average circumference and the data is synchronized to come up with the amount of carbon sequestrated. The trees are grouped in age for accuracy,” Mr Francis Kibe, a TIST official explains.

Mr Kibe says that before farmers are paid, the trees must be verified to confirm that the numbers and species indicated on record exist on the farms.

Farmers receive 70 percent share from the sale of the validated and verified carbon credits. Currently, he says, companies that have embraced carbon offset are paying Sh114 per carbon ton.

An indigenous tree, involvement of women and conservation agriculture attracts a cash bonus above the normal carbon incentives.