Boost for Meru forests conservation as KFS signs agreements with community

The Meru government has partnered with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and members of the community to establish an arboretum and an entertainment park on the borders of Imenti Forest in an initiative expected to promote conservation.

In the partnership, Community Forest Associations (CFAs) in the Lower and Upper Imenti forests bringing together more than 3,000 members of the public have also been brought on board.

KFS has signed the Participatory Forest Management Plans (PFMPs) which will guide members of the community on how to exploit forest resources sustainably while promoting conservation of the ecosystem.

Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau said the collaboration between KFS, communities, county government and other stakeholders was key in forest management and conservation.

“The participatory forest management pans have prioritized non-extractive benefits from the forests such as ecotourism, beekeeping and tree nurseries which will promote conservation of the forests,” Mr Kamau said.

He was represented by his deputy Ms Beatrice Mbula at the signing ceremony at Meru KFS station on Saturday.

“This will create employment for our people, particularly providing the much-needed safe havens of recreational green space (arboretum) as this ensures sustainable management,” Mr Kamau added.

The Imenti Forest is home to both small and big game, including elephants, and more than 3,000 members of nine CFAs doing various income generating activities in sections of the ecosystem. The activities include farming, collecting firewood, extraction of herbs and bee keeping.

While in the past there has been friction between the agency and locals who were cited for undertaking forest degradation by felling of trees, the agreements will spell out the activities they will do in the forests.

The communities have now been allowed to carry out various activities which do not degrade it, as they also participate in ecosystem conservation, including tree planting, distributing tree seedlings and beekeeping.

The activities will also see establishment of an arboretum which will host a variety of plant species and shrubs, some which will be grown for research purposes.

Meru deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu said the county government was committed to conservation efforts and commended the forest agency for its efforts to bring members of the community on board.

He said the recreation park near Lake Nkunga will boast of the longest zipline in Africa, while roads will be upgraded to allow local and international tourists to access the attractions.

“We also aim to build a golf course (at the edge of the Upper Imenti forest) while we are also collaborating with KFS to establish a bongo sanctuary,” said Mr Ntuchiu.

Upper Imenti CFA chairman Caleb Mutethia, said members were doing tree planting, and building a picnic site near 'King Muuru', the biggest Oak tree in Meru, to enable them to earn income.

“Our members also grow beans and Irish potatoes to sustain their families. Even as we harvest honey from beekeeping we now want to build a hotel so that our women can earn an income,” Mr Mutethia said, adding that members had rehabilitated a huge chunk of degraded sections of the forest.

Lower Imenti CFA official Sebastian Kiogora said members were doing bee-keeping and growing food crops in the forest, while at the same protecting it from encroachment by intruders.