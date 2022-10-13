Former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has withdrawn a case seeking to bar the Meru county government from paying a French hotelier Sh500 million compensation for illegal eviction by the devolved unit.

He said that having been nominated as Agriculture and Livestock Development CS, he could no longer pursue county matters.

He argued that the governor was best suited to protect residents’ interests.

The matter was coming for hearing and final disposal when lawyer Kiogora Mugambi told Justice Thripsisa Cherere that the CS-designate was no longer interested in prosecuting the case.

“The petitioner having been nominated as a CS for Agriculture is unable to pursue the county issues for there is now an elected governor for Meru county capable of protecting the interests of Meru county residents,” he said.

The development is a blow to the county government which had on June 27, 2022, been ordered to pay Leopard Rock Mico Limited - the owner of Leopard Rock Lodge the amount in 30 days.

However, Mr Linturi who was then contesting the Meru gubernatorial seat moved to court seeking to block the payment, saying the county government would be exposed to financial plunder and mismanagement of resources.

He alleged that the county treasury had not submitted the information to the county assembly, saying it was in violation of Section 123 of the Public Finance Management Act.

Sh2.2 million interest

Mr Linturi also claimed that the county executive had not budgeted for the arbitral award, which attracts Sh2.2 million interest per month.

He had invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to prosecute then Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Mr Ntuchiu, Mr Chabari and County Secretary Rufus Miriti for allegedly presiding over the loss.

Justice Edward Muriithi who had received the application had reverted the matter to Justice Cherere, noting that hearing it would amount to reviewing her orders, yet she was still sitting in Meru.

The hotelier, through lawyer Peter Wanyama, had protested that he continued to suffer losses through non-payment of the amount yet a decision had been made.

Today (Thursday), while terminating the matter, Justice Cherere ordered Mr Linturi to agree with Mr Wanyama and EACC’s lawyer Ms Kilimo on the cost he would pay them.

Leopard Rock had entered a lease agreement with the defunct Nyambene County Council for the development of the 40-acre hotel, in 2001 and 2008, and was to use the facilities until 2034.

The dispute started in 2015 when the county administration issued a termination notice to Leopard Rock Mico Limited but it was not executed.