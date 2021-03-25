Be patient, KeNHA tells Meru residents on road repairs

A roads agency has asked Meru residents to be patient as it repairs a section of the Meru-Nanyuki road at Makutano town.

On two occasions, area residents have held demonstrations, protesting that the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) was taking too long to complete the works.

However, the project resident engineer Sheikh Takoy said they were within the project’s schedule, saying KeNHA started repairs on the 26-kilometre section between the Isolo-Meru junction and Meru town in November last year and would complete the works in 18 months.

“The section at Makutano that has sparked protest is only 300 metres and we appeal to residents to bear with us. There is more traffic on this section, the reason it is taking a little longer,” said Mr Takoy who is also KeNHA's Eastern Regional manager.

“This section was also badly damaged and we had to excavate the road and fill it up with rocks to ensure it is stable. Soon we will complete this section,” he added.

On Monday, Municipality MCA Elias Murega complained that the works were taking too long as he asked the authority to fast-track construction.

According to Mr Takoy, KeNHA had also embarked on a reconstruction of the 21-kilometre Ruiri-Meru road that links with the Maua-Meru road, providing a convenient and shorter route between Meru and Isiolo airport.

“The current road is completely tattered and needs reconstruction and after completion, it will open up the area. It is also the shortest route to Isiolo airport from Meru town,” Mr Takoy said.

The repairs come at a time when Meru politicians have accused the Jubilee administration of failure to complete projects that President Uhuru Kenyatta promised the region before the 2017 elections.

Constructed bypasses

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has already completed construction of the 21-kilometre Eastern and Western bypasses at a cost of Sh2.9 billion and is awaiting commissioning, according to KURA officials.

The two roads, which originate at Gikumene, two kilometres from the town along the Meru-Embu road, is KURA’s single biggest infrastructure project in the county.

The 8.8-kilometre western bypass links motorists to the Meru-Nanyuki road at the Meru Polytechnic while the eastern bypass joins the Meru-Maua road at Kaaga Girls High School.

The bypasses have eased traffic congestion in the rapidly growing town, which has in the past seen motorists travelling from Embu to Nanyuki, Maua or Meru National park take at least two hours to cover a distance of five kilometres from Gikumene through the town.

Also on the cards is the construction of a dual carriageway that will cut through the town from Gikumene to Gitoro, near Meru Polytechnic.