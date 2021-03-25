Be patient, KeNHA tells Meru residents on road repairs

Workers at the Makutano section of the Meru-Nanyuki road where KeNHA is repairing the road.

Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

A roads agency has asked Meru residents to be patient as it repairs a section of the Meru-Nanyuki road at Makutano town.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.