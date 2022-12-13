Attorney General opposes suit seeking to stop Cherera Four tribunal

The Attorney General (AG) has opposed a petition filed by three Meru residents seeking to stop a tribunal from investigating the conduct of four IEBC officials during the August polls.

The AG told Meru High Court Judge Edward Muriithi that the tribunal led by Appellate Judge Aggrey Muchelule had strict timelines which could be affected if the court interfered with it.

Through lawyer Karanja Wachira, the AG said the tribunal had one month to decide whether Ms Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya should be removed as IEBC commissioners.

“The tribunal has jurisdiction to only sit for only 30 days. Therefore, if this court stops the work of the tribunal, it will have set aside the operation of the Constitution,” he argued in his preliminary objection.

However, lawyer Mugambi Kiogora who is representing the petitioners said the four would suffer injustice in the hands of the tribunal if it was allowed to carry its mandate.

He argued that the four commissioners were not given a chance to defend themselves before the National assembly when it heard petitions for their removal.

Mr Kiogora said the issues that are being probed by the tribunal had been conclusively dealt with by the Supreme Court of Kenya during the presidential election petitions.

The petitioners say the process against the four commissioners was an unconstitutional “whimsical and pre-determined charade” and want it stopped in the interests of the rule of law.

Mr Kiogora urged the court to hear the petition arguing that the tribunal sittings would amount to conducting parallel inquiries into the same issues that were settled by the Supreme Court.

Interested parties

“The issues on which the four interested parties are sought to be removed from office are issues that were settled by the Supreme Court during the Presidential election petition.

“It is out of those violations that the petitioners have approached this court. This court is clothed with jurisdiction under Article 165 (3) of the Constitution to deal with matters arising from this petition,” he said.