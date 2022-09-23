At least 75 people admitted to Meru hospital after eating camel meat

At least 75 people have been admitted to Maua Level Four Hospital in Meru County after consuming a camel’s carcass.

Hospital administrator Isaiah Nturibi said most of the patients were women and children.

He said the villagers were admitted on Friday morning after they were taken to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and headache.

“We have treated most of them and they are recovering. We expect that they will be discharged by tomorrow (Saturday),” he said.

Dr Githu Wachira, who oversaw their treatment, said they had suffered food poisoning.

“While most of them were vomiting, others were suffering from diarrhea and headaches. Some of them were in bad shape and could not walk but they are now okay. Luckily, nobody has died but there is a serious case of a three-year-old child who is admitted,” Dr Wachira said.

“This is not the first time, because a few months ago we had a similar incident in which one person died. We appeal to people to ensure they eat meat that is inspected. If they had delayed coming to the hospital they could not have survived.”

Some of the victims told the Nation that they got the meat on Monday and Tuesday from herders grazing camels in the area.

“On Monday they told us there was meat and since we were hungry we could not refuse food. We cooked and gave our children and also ate because it was delicious. We had not eaten meat for a long time,” said Ms Damaris Kinya.

Mr Antony Ireri said the herders who gave them the meat were from Isiolo and that they know some of them.

“After we ate the meat on Monday and Tuesday we started experiencing pains on Thursday night,” Mr Ireri said.

“Were it not for area managers who collaborated with members of Nyumba Kumi, most of us could have died because we did not want to come to hospital.”