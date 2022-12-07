At least 2,000 Meru residents benefit from Jubilee Insurance, Aga Khan Hospital medical drive

At least 2,000 Meru residents have benefitted from a free medical checkup and nutrition advice courtesy of Jubilee Health Insurance and Aga Khan University Hospital.

The drive, now on its fourth day, has been organized by Jubilee Health Insurance in partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital and Solutions Sacco to promote wellness and preventative care.

The Live Free medical camp seeks to educate the public on the role of preventative care in early disease detection and management.

Most of the people who have turned up for this drive are aged between 40 years to 70 years.

The prevalent conditions treated during the drive include urinary tract infections, gastric disorders as well as musculoskeletal and upper respiratory conditions which are associated with cold weather in the area.

During the ongoing Live Free mobile clinic, Jubilee Health Insurance CEO and Principal Officer Njeri Jomo urged the youth to take advantage of the medical camp.

“We have noticed that most of the people seeking medical care during this drive are aged 40 years and above. We are encouraging the youth to also come and get their health checked. Regular health check-ups are designed to detect medical issues and identify risk factors before they manifest,” said Ms Njomo.

Health trends

The Aga Khan University Hospital Director of Marketing and Business Development Pauline Ngatia noted that such medical camps will enable different health stakeholders to predict health trends and to better manage the spread of diseases.

“The Live Free mobile clinic has not only been beneficial to the people of Meru, but it has also brought attention to the prevalent medical conditions within this region. We will continue to work with Jubilee Health Insurance and Solution Sacco to address these issues,” Ms Ngatia said.

Solutions Sacco CEO Daniel Marete noted that the Live Free mobile clinic is enabling Meru residents to attain the highest attainable standard of health.

“Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right. We are very excited to be part of the Live Free mobile clinic which is making this achievable for the people of Meru. We still have four more days left and we would like to rally the residents to come for the free health screenings,” Mr Marete said.