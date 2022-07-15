Alarm over high rate of teenage pregnancies in Meru

The Health ministry is alarmed over the high rate of teenage pregnancies in Meru County, recorded at 38 per cent against the national average of 20 per cent.

Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said it was worrying that for every 100 women who deliver in hospitals, 38 were between the ages of 10 and 19. She said in the first five months alone this year, 15,000 girls became pregnant.

“At this rate, by the end of the year, you will have over 30,000 girls giving birth and it is a matter we need to seriously address because it has reached very alarming levels,” she said.

“As a society, we should ask ourselves what the problem is because these children's lives are getting destroyed every day.”

The PS spoke on Thursday at Meru Teachers College during the annual Triple Threats sensitisation forum for community health volunteers. The event seeks to raise awareness about three main threats facing young people – early pregnancies, HIV/Aids and gender-based violence.

“This is a serious threat to the nation and we should wake up to this reality. Meru has women role models who inspired us, including Chief Justice Martha Koome and Public Service and Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia. What happened?” she posed.

She added: “Do you want to spoil the good name of Meru women? We should not allow this to continue and since you are the health foot soldiers who interact with residents in their homes, we believe you can help bring this number down by over 50 per cent in the second half of the year.”

Ms Mochache was with National Aids Control Council CEO Ruth Laiboni, who were hosted by Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Mr Murungi blamed the Judiciary for failing to punish errant men responsible for making young girls pregnant, adding that the courts had a role to play in addressing the problem.

Concerning HIV/Aids, Ms Mochache said the number of people living with the virus in Meru had also risen progressively to 20,700 from 15,000 three years ago, while Aids-related deaths had dropped from 1,500 to 600 annually.