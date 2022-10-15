Accident victim buried amid calls to find solution to notorious Subuiga blackspot

Writing about 'scars' in her book, Dealing with the Inner Me, Jennifer Wangui says thus of death: "this kind of scar calls for total acceptance and God's intervention to remove the pain in your heart...this is a scar that only God can heal..."

In a twist of fate, Ms Wangui did not live to see the launch of her book which was planned for later this month.

She died in a road accident that claimed 11 other lives at Subuiga blackspot along Meru-Nanyuki road on October 8 as she travelled to Meru to join her husband, Mr Robert Kirimi for their seventh wedding anniversary.

Ms Wangui was travelling in a matatu that was hit from behind by a speeding bus dubbed “Party on wheels”, which was fitted with a mini bar, DJ deck, screen monitors and sound system and comfortable lounge seats with ample dancing space.

It has since been established that the bus, which offered its passengers a rare experience to a party while on the move, did not have a valid license.

While the bus was carrying about 35 passengers according to survivors, the matatu had 14 passengers and Ms Wangui died on the spot along six others.

The burial ceremony of Jennifer Wangui who died at the Subuiga backspot on Meru-Nanyuki road. Photo credit: Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

On the fateful day, the couple, who are pastors at their Destiny Life Church at Makutano, Meru town were planning to have a dinner to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. Mr Kirimi expected the love of his life on a day they tied the knot seven years ago but she never made it.

Reading his tribute during the funeral service at Athiru Juujine primary school in Igembe Central, Mr Kirimi said he had lost his “babe” in a way only God could understand.

“There are no words to capture what you meant to me or convey full weight of my grief over your passing. I know many men have wonderful wives but none has ever had a better one than I,” he said, fighting back tears.

During the solemn service, Ms Wangui who was eulogized by friends and relatives as “deeply religious, prayerful and focused,” was also a teacher at Angaine Secondary school in Timau, Buuri.

Mr Kirimi will now have to rely on his wife’s advice on how to cope with death as he plans to launch her book posthumously. The budding writer narrated how she experienced grief as she mourned after losing her loved ones including her grandmother and brother.

“Those whom you lost through death belonged to God who had only allowed us time with them. The truth is that they were not ours but belonged to God,” wrote the mother of two.

“When I got this revelation, I found myself in prayers repenting for having thought that they belonged to our family yet God had only made us stewards…fear nothing, accept the situation and allow God to deal with your inner person for His spirit is with you…”

The book also features other themes including Suborn Habits, Fame versus Reality, False Hope and Overcoming the Inner Me.

Speakers also called on the government to find a solution to the Subuiga black spot that has claimed dozens of lives in the past.

Area MP Mr Dan Kiili said it was high time the government addressed the issue and called for more sensitization of road users to avert further carnage.

“This year alone we have lost dozens of lives at the spot and this must be addressed. I also call on pastors to organise prayers at the spot so that we can seek God’s protection,” Mr Kiili said.

Residents also asked the government to fast track tarmacking of the 50-kilometre road from Timau to Ngare Ndare that passes through Lewa Conservancy and joins the Meru-Isiolo road a few kilometres from Subuiga.