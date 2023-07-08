Court upholds 7-year sentence for man who threatened woman over chicken

The Meru High Court has upheld a seven-year jail term for a man who threatened to kill his neighbour because her chickens had strayed onto his farm and destroyed his vegetables.

Justice Mwanaisha Shariff ruled that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Duncan Mwenda and one Alex Marete had threatened to kill Asunta Kagendo.

The judge regretted that the two went beyond verbal threats and chased the woman with machetes before she was rescued by residents of Marimba village in Tigania Central, Meru County.

Mwenda had appealed against the sentence by Tigania Resident Magistrate Rose Ongira, claiming that Ms Kagendo was only out to frame him by exaggerating the incident of August 28, 2020.

He insisted that although they were carrying machetes, he had only warned Ms Kagendo to lock up her chickens to prevent him from poisoning and killing them.

However, a distraught Ms Kagendo recounted the incident after the two accosted her as she left another farmer's homestead and chased her with machetes, intending to harm her.

Banging furiously on the door

The pursuers did not give up even after she stormed a neighbour's house and locked herself inside, banging furiously on the door.

The attackers only retreated when an elder, attracted by the ensuing commotion, arrived and cooled them off.

The judge agreed with the prosecution that an offence of attempted murder had already been proved, pointing out that the fact that the two had machetes only made the scenario worse.

"Save for the intervention of the neighbours they would have camped outside that door awaiting the complainant’s exit. This prevented the appellant and his friend from striking any blow at the complainant,” she ruled.

Mwenda's appeal suffered a blow when his amended grounds of appeal were ruled to have been filed out of time and therefore struck out.