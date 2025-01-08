'Development meeting? No way!': MCAs spurn Kawira Mwangaza

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza appears to be facing a legitimacy test after members of the county assembly who voted to impeach her vowed not to attend her development forum on Thursday.

Ms Mwangaza, who was removed from office by impeachment, but secured a conservatory order, is expected to know her fate by April.

In December 2024, Justice Bahati Mwamuye extended conservatory orders stopping her removal and gave a three months timeline to hear and determine her petition.

The governor was ousted by 49 out of 69 MCAs with those who voted for her removal sticking to their guns four months after the impeachment.

Ms Mwangaza’s impeachment has led to a strained relationship with the county assembly affecting implementation of the governor’s development agenda.

On Tuesday, Ms Mwangaza invited all MCAs to attend the meeting at the governor’s residence to discuss the implementation of development projects.

But MCAs said the governor had convened the meeting with the view to seek legitimacy after they impeached her.

Meru County Assembly Deputy Speaker Mwenda Ali said none of the 49 MCAs who voted to impeach the governor would attend her meeting.

“We are not ready for her meeting. She can do that with her allies. We have been seeking statements from the executive without receiving answers. The MCAs played their role in removing the governor from office for failing to perform her mandate,” Mr Ali said.

He said by impeaching the governor, the county assembly and the Senate had passed a vote of no confidence against her.

Minority leader Mwenda Ithili said they were not ready to discuss anything with the governor.

"Why is Kawira Mwangaza inviting MCAs to help do her work? We passed a mwananchi-oriented budget... I expected her to start implementation with immediate effect. We are not part of her staff nor contractors,” the minority leader said.

According to nominated MCA Kiriinya Mwenda, attending the governor’s meeting was akin to undoing the impeachment process.

"Having breakfast with the governor is sanitising corruption, embezzlement, and mismanagement of the county resources. These are the very reasons we impeached the governor. I won't be part of those that will wine and dine at the Governor's residence…” Mr Mwenda said.

Ntima West MCA Patrick Ntururu said the meeting was intended to earn the governor legitimacy.

“The governor should focus on completing the projects that were never implemented since 2022. She has deliberately denied the assembly information when we seek statements,” Mr Ntururu said.

However, Ms Mwangaza’s allies have urged the MCAs to honour the governor’s invitation “for the sake of development”.

After the planned meeting, Ms Mwangaza is expected to launch the upgrade of 130 roads for Sh640 million during the current financial year.

“Besides sending invitation letters through the speaker, I have also invited all MCAs personally. Despite the differences we have, we can agree to disagree. I urge the MCAs to honour the invitation,” she said.

The governor said she was keen on working closely with the elected MCAs while launching development projects in the wards.

“The primary focus of this gathering will be to discuss key development matters…the aim is to ensure swift and effective implementation for the collective benefit of our people.” The governor stated.

Earlier, Ms Mwangaza admitted that her feud with the MCAs has hurt development and policy changes in the county.

Recently, the county secretary Kiambi Atheru, and the finance chief officer Charles Mwenda were arraigned over non-payment of pending bills, with the executive blaming the MCAs for slashing the budget.