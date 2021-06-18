Covid-19 Kisumu
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Medics in Lake Region overstretched as Covid cases surge

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Medics in the Lake region are overwhelmed by the Covid-19 situation in their counties, with some having to work extra to take care of patients.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.