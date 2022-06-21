Yatani's war with his successor plays out in CoG statement over funds

For a long time, Marsabit Governor Mohammud Ali has accused the National Treasury of delaying the disbursement of money to the county.

Governor Ali complained the delay was deliberate and intended to derail his administration’s operations.

His latest remarks on the same issue came a week ago when he was cleared by the electoral agency to run for his second term.

He said gridlock had hampered the running of his government.

He told his supporters that in the entire five years he led the county, funds were always delayed by the Treasury, putting the blame squarely on CS Ukur Yatani, whom he deemed as his key opponent.

“The day-to-day running of our affairs [has] always met snags especially due to endemic delay of funds from the National Treasury, and this has been deliberately done to only our county,” Governor Ali said.

Since 2021, Governor Ali’s claims have always been met with hostile rebuffs from his opponents, who held that he was seeking scapegoats to justify his alleged dismal performance.

But on Monday his claims got credence after Council of Governors chairperson Martin Wambora said only Marsabit had not received money from the Treasury for the last three months.

The Treasury owes Marsabit Sh654.9 million for April, May and June 2022.

The statement said that though all other counties had received their money in April, Marsabit was left out.

The CoG demanded an explanation from the national government.

The statement showed that Marsabit was claiming Sh1.8 billion for April, May, and June 2022.

Mr Wambora also observed that the Marsabit government’s operations had been hampered as a result of the delayed funds.

County government workers are disgruntled, with a majority saying they had gone for up to three months without pay.

Paying pending bills has also been a major concern of Mr Ali’s administration, and contractors have claimed they were being taken around in circles whenever they demanded their money.

The recent disbursements of funds by the National Treasury to counties totalled Sh329.6 billion, equivalent to 89 percent of the 2021/2022 allocation of Sh370 billion.

On that premise, the devolved units are owed Sh40.92 billion.

The CoG statement showed 16 counties were owed Sh9.9 billion for April, May and June.

Mr Wambora called on the Treasury to quickly release the money owed to Marsabit.