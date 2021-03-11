Woman arrested with grenades, teargas canisters in Marsabit

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday in possession of three hand grenades and four teargas canisters at Sololo Makutano road block in Marsabit County.

What you need to know:

  • The woman was travelling in a vehicle that was heading to Marsabit town from Moyale.
  • Also arrested was the driver of the vehicle the woman was travelling in.

A 24-year-old woman was Thursday arrested in possession of three hand grenades and four teargas canisters in her pouch at Sololo Makutano road block in Marsabit County.

