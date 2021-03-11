Woman arrested with grenades, teargas canisters in Marsabit

A 24-year-old woman was Thursday arrested in possession of three hand grenades and four teargas canisters in her pouch at Sololo Makutano road block in Marsabit County.

The woman was travelling in a Nanyuki Sacco vehicle that was heading to Marsabit town from Moyale on the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The woman was arrested by multi-agency security team which was acting on intelligence.

A police signal seen by the Nation identified the woman as Galmo Mohamed Galgalo.

The hand grenades and teargas canisters that were recovered from a 24-year-old woman at Sololo Makutano road block in Marsabit County. Photo credit: Courtesy

Suspected militant

The signal also indicated the woman's final destination is yet to be established.

Also arrested was the driver of the vehicle the woman was travelling in. The driver has since been identified as Qalicha Godana.

“She was arrested at around 10:25am and we have handed her over to the Anti-Terror Police Unit for further investigations,” Sololo Deputy Commissioner Dennis Kyeti told the Nation on phone.