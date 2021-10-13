Walda community urges state to open land office in Moyale

The Walda community in Moyale, Marsabit County has appealed to the national government to deploy a land registrar to shorten the distance travelled to Isiolo town to seek land services.

While making an application to have their 60,282 hectares of community land in Walda Location registered at the Isiolo lands office, the residents said they are spending a lot of money while seeking for the services.

“The delayed deployment of the land registrar to our local registry office has continued to expose us to a lot of suffering as we incur a lot of expenses traveling to Isiolo,” Walda community land registration interim chairman Guyo Halkano Bobo said.

The group also made an application to have the community’s name recognised in land registration, which they said will allow individual land use for economic empowerment of the members.

The representatives of more than 3,000 residents from the location blamed land disputes on perennial resource-based conflicts in Marsabit, saying having it registered will ensure harmonious living between communities.

Land held by county

“We cannot (at the moment) benefit in event the government undertakes a project within our land as it is held by the county government,” said Mr Halkano.

Part of the application submitted was a list of the community members who are aged above 18 years, a plan and by-laws to guide on the land use, sketch map and copies of minutes of previous meetings.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, the community demanded that submission of land inventories be done at ward level and not at the constituency.

“We want smaller units to be used in the land registration process to ensure every community’s rights in land ownership,” he said.