President Kenyatta meets Marsabit leaders over security concerns

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held a consultative meeting with a cross-section of leaders from Marsabit County.

The meeting at State House, Nairobi noted with great concern the cyclic flare-ups of inter-community conflicts in Marsabit despite sustained efforts by the government and non-state partners to foster sustainable peace in the vast county.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta urged the leaders to use their positions of influence to foster peace and reconciliation. He noted that the hallmark of true leadership is to bequeath present and future generations a peaceful, prosperous, and a united Marsabit County.

The Head of State regretted that the violent conflicts have led to loss of lives, destruction of property and displacement of people, largely as a result of incitement by selfish politicians and community leaders.

He reminded the leaders, who included elected officials at both the national and county levels, serving state officials, clergy and other community leaders, of past failed efforts to get sustainable peace. He reiterated that the leaders have individual and collective civic duty to promote peace in Marsabit County and the region.