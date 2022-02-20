Two arrested with illegal firearm in Marsabit town

Th two men who were arrested with an illegal firearm and rounds of ammunition at Manyatta Jillo area in Marsabit town.

  • Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich said the two suspects were arrested by a multi-agency team.
  • Mr Rotich said the government has intensified an operation to mop up all illegal firearms in the hands of civilians.

Two men were on Sunday evening arrested at Manhattan Jillo area in Marsabit Central ward for being in possession of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

