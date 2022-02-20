Two arrested with illegal firearm in Marsabit town

Two men were on Sunday evening arrested at Manhattan Jillo area in Marsabit Central ward for being in possession of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich told the Nation that the two were arrested by a multi-agency team comprising of KPS, GSU, ASTU and RDU lead by Marsabit Central Sub-County Police Commander.

An AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition was recovered from a house of one of the suspects, who have since been identified as Sar Tacje Huqa, 45, and Bile Dabaso, 20.

The two suspects are being held at Marsabit Central Police Station awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

The recovered firearm and ammunition were sent to the Marsabit DCI offices to aid in ballistic analysis.

"We commend the multi-agency security who arrested the two suspects. Rest assured that many more suspects will be soon be arrested and arraigned in court," Mr Rotich said.

Mr Rotich further said the government has intensified an operation to mop up all illegal firearms in the hands of civilians which have been allegedly used to perpetuate atrocities in the region.

He said the authorities have mapped out all the areas with illegal firearms and those who cover up criminals will also be arrested.

The latest arrest comes at a time when killings by armed criminals have escalated in the county.

In the last one week alone, at least three people, including a police corporal attached to Dukana Police Station, were killed by gunmen who fled on motorcycles.