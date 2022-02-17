Tribal conflict blamed for abductions of Marsabit traders

The recent abductions of Marsabit businessmen are now being linked to tribal clashes as tensions between the Gabbra and Borana communities escalate.

Another businessman identified as Kunni Elle was kidnapped by unknown people last week.

He was reportedly grabbed by at least six armed men in South C, Nairobi.

The gunmen intercepted the businessman as he returned home in a taxi from a gym.

His abduction came a week after another prominent Marsabit-based trader, Roba Abduba Sereka, was abducted by armed men in South C while running errands.

Mr Sereka’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The National Muslims Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) became the latest group to voice their concerns about Mr Sereka’s abduction.

Speaking at a media briefing in Nairobi, NAMLEF chairperson Sheik Abdullah Abdi urged the government to help find the businessman.

“We’ve no evidence about who has abducted (Mr Sereka) but the suspicion is, if no proper evidence is given, it has been instigated by the other clans and this could trigger further bloodshed,” Sheik Abdi said.

He said such abduction of a prominent person from a volatile region like Marsabit could open the floodgates of further ethnic conflicts.

The legacy of ethnic conflict in Marsabit is bitter, with at least one resident dying every day.

Local leaders and the business community in Marsabit also termed the businessman’s abduction suspicious and unwarranted.

They described Mr Sereka as a non-controversial person who had not been associated with any subversive activities during his service as a teacher and district education officer before retiring to focus on business.

Government has distanced itself from the dramatic abduction, as security agencies declined to say anything about Mr Sereka’s whereabouts.

The abduction of the businessman also came amid growing fears that election campaigns could be marred by bloodshed ahead of the August polls.

Lobby groups in Marsabit have called on the security apparatus to clamp down on mass hate speech that has become the norm among a majority of the county elites and youths.

Activists have also urged the media to set a non-biased agenda and provide trustworthy journalism that is free of commercial and political influence, in a bid to offer a counterweight to the spreading of hate and misinformation.

Mr Sereka, 60, was a prominent businessman whom most residents of Marsabit have heard of after his meteoric rise from a teacher to district education officer and one of the wealthiest business magnates in Marsabit town.

He was among the few residents who tried their hands at the hotel industry when Marsabit town was starting to grow.

His hotel Gof, a Borana word for quarry, was reportedly named after his venture in quarry mining that propelled him to the limelight.

He was the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry Marsabit chapter and Marsabit municipal chairperson before his disappearance.

He was also a contractor dealing in building and construction in Marsabit town.