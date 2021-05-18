Stop attacking police officers, Marsabit leaders urge locals

Leaders in Marsabit County have urged residents to stop attacking police officers when they respond to distress calls.

Marsabit Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo wondered how the locals expected security officers to execute their duties effectively when they are constantly repulsed by the same people who made distress calls.

“We appeal to our young people to desist from attacking police officers whenever they respond to distress calls in the county,” Mr Gubo said.

He called for sobriety from both the civilians and security apparatus while trying to take charge of the security situation in the county.

Mr Gubo spoke amid a surge in insecurity cases and hostility of residents towards the security officers in the county.

But he blamed the police for taking long to respond to distress calls whenever there were attacks by criminals in the region.

At the same time, he asked the national government to return the guns that were confiscated from the National Police Reservists to aid the residents in curbing the rampant cattle rustling.

The deputy governor also demanded all area chiefs be held accountable every time criminal activities are reported within their territory.

He held that there were chiefs who, despite getting tipped about planned criminal activities, decided to remain silent.

Escalating cattle rustling cases

He referred to the escalating cattle rustling cases where livestock was stolen by suspected bandits, their footsteps traced to certain locations but no recoveries were made afterwards.

He spoke while accompanied by Marsabit County Assembly Deputy Speaker John Kilo and Marsabit Central Ward Hassan Jarso who also condemned the national government for turning a blind eye to the county’s woes.

Mr Jarso questioned why the security officers were quick at arresting poor women who fetch firewood in Marsabit Forest yet they have never attempted to trail bandits who vanish with stolen livestock in the forest.

He said the majority of the pastoralists in Saku Sub-county have lost their livelihoods in the hands of cattle rustlers and burglars who commit criminal activities even in the outskirts of the town in daylight.

They spoke about the killing of one man at Shrine area by three suspected bandits on Sunday evening.

Two other people sustained severe injuries during the incident and hundreds of cattle were stolen.

Elsewhere, at least two herders were killed by bandits in the Kokuto area and over 1,000 cattle stolen on Monday morning.

Marsabit County Police Commander Samuel Mutunga also condemned the rowdy youths who take matters into their hands whenever there was tension in the county.

“We ask the residents to stop taking upon themselves the duties that should be carried by the security officers,” Mr Mutunga said.

He also blamed the residents who demanded that police bring to book the killers of innocent herders in the county when some of them rush to collect the bodies of slain persons thus interfering with the investigation process.