State to deploy more police reservists to North Eastern region

The government will deploy more National Police Reservists (NPRs) and operationalise gazetted administrative units as part of efforts to boost security in the vast North Eastern region.

Speaking at the weekend during a two-day familiarisation tour of development projects in Marsabit County led by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, the Principal Secretary for Internal Affairs, Raymond Omollo, said an adequate number of reservists would be deployed within the next month to boost security in the region which has witnessed increased cases of terrorist attacks in recent weeks.

He added that funds have already been allocated in the current budget to operationalise additional administrative units in an effort to bring services closer to the people.

"In this financial year, we have operationalised two sub-county units in the county and across the country we have close to 30 units to be operationalised and Korr sub-county is one of them. Plans are ongoing and within the next one month we will be able to operationalise the sub-county," the PS said.

His remarks came after Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif denied claims that 60 per cent of his county is under the control of al-Shabaab militia, a factor that denies services to locals as they cannot travel outside the county headquarters to provide services in the sub-counties.

In a Twitter rebuttal, the governor said he meant that the presence and sightings of al shabaab were more than 60 per cent.

"I would like to emphasise that I did not make any reference to al shabaab controlling a specific percentage of Mandera County. My statement only focused on the presence and activities of the group in the region," the governor clarified on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno noted that the government cannot fully secure its vast border with Somalia and called on the community to help security agencies with information.

"We border Somalia which is very unstable, the infiltration of al shabaab along the border is caused by the porous border. We have security personnel in several areas along the border but our border is about 700 kilometres long which cannot be comprehensively manned," said Mr Otieno.

Koskei, for his part, said the tour of the region was to identify the needs of the people so that they could be included in the planning.

"Whether it is roads, water, hospitals, youth employment, you will all be included in the government's plans. We know there is a dire need for security in this region, but you are fighting amongst yourselves and you are Kenyans, what is the problem? Do we have elders here? Why don't you engage with your neighbours to solve these problems so that the fighting and killing can stop? The government is ready to deal with criminals who are inciting people in this region and we will make sure that peace returns to Laisamis and Marsabit.

He warned parents in Marsabit County who do not take their children to school that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

"We want your children to become doctors, but this cannot happen if your children do not go to school," he said today in Kargi, Loiyangalani Sub-county, Laisamis Constituency.

He ordered local administration officials to take firm action against parents who refuse to give their children the education they are constitutionally entitled to.