Shock as father kills three children, commits suicide next to them

Shock has engulfed Butiye area in Moyale country after a middle-aged man killed his two children before committing suicide on Monday.

The incident was confirmed by the area chief, who said that 40-year-old Raymond Kyalo Mutisya had been found hanging on a tree and beneath the tree, the bodies of his three children aged between 7 years and 11 months were found lying dead.

Preliminary police report indicate that they were killed by their father.

According to a police statement, to have been occasioned by differences between the deceased and his 28-year-old Ethiopian wife.

Police officers from the Moyale visited the crime scene and removed the bodies of the three to the Moyale Sub County hospital mortuary.

Investigations into the incident have also been launched.

The latest incident were fathers are killing their children and committing suicide comes a day after police in on Sunday launched investigations were a 35-year-old man is believed to have poisoned his three children, causing the deaths of two, before committing suicide in Malandi village, Kwale County.

The man identified as Ali Mwazuma Rashid, is said to have returned home after visiting his in-laws and cooked for the children aged five, eight and 10.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed the man was not on good terms with his wife, who was away from home on the day of the incident.