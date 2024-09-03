One killed, several injured as gunmen open fire on Nairobi-bound bus on Moyale-Marsabit highway

One person was killed and seven others injured on Monday night after gunmen attacked a bus and private vehicle plying the Moyale-Nairobi route.

The incident happened at Maya-Qate near Dambala Fachana area in Sololo on Moyale-Marsabit highway at 10.30pm.

Moyale sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Benedict Munywoki on Tuesday told the Nation that the deceased was an occupant of a Marsabit-bound Toyota Land Cruiser.

“We lost one passenger who was shot on the head while seven others who were traveling in a Nairobi-bound bus sustained gunshot wounds and are hospitalised in stable condition,” Mr Munywoki said.

The unknown assailants opened fire on the bus, which had 50 passengers, and the Toyota Land Cruiser that was behind the bus.

The attackers attempted to waylay the two vehicles along the uninhabited stretch of Maya-Qate where they flagged the drivers to stop but when they defied, the gunmen opened fire on the front tyres and windshields.

“Salama Bus, which was heading from Moyale to Nairobi, was sprayed with bullets by unknown people and the driver managed to drive through,” a police report on the incident reads in part.

Video footage seen by Nation reveals the aftermath of the attack, showing the bullet-riddled bus with injured passengers being evacuated to safety using private vehicles.

Mr Abdullahi Yaro,35, was shot in the head and succumbed to the gunshot injury while being rushed to hospital.

The deceased passenger was shot in the company of his twin brother who was driving the Toyota Land Cruiser when the incident happened. The driver escaped unhurt during the attack.

The seven bus passengers sustained various soft-tissue injuries, ranging from left shoulders, left thigh, right ankle, abdomen and chest. A woma was shot in the ribs.

Their conditions were managed and they are in stable conditions at the Sololo Mission Hospital where they were rushed for emergency treatment. The body of the deceased was moved from the health facility for burial.

The bullets damaged the bus’s windshield and flattened the front tyres of the two vehicles but the drivers managed to drive off in a hail of bullets to a less dangerous area before seeking for the help of police.

According to Mr Munywoki, the attackers were still at large by Tuesday noon and the multi-agency security units had been deployed to hunt them down in thickets.

The motive behind the attack was yet to be established as no group has claimed the responsibility.

The attack comes barely two weeks after seven people were shot dead on August 13, 2024 by suspected militants at Eldimtu area on Forolle -Turbi Road in North Horr constituency.

The assailants, reportedly from the neighboring Ethiopia, according to survivors, were dressed in military uniforms and were heavily armed. They sprayed a lorry with bullets, killing the seven on the spot and injuring two others.

One 16-year-old survivor narrated the ugly ordeal as she witnessed fellow passengers being butchered at 2am before the lorry was set ablaze.

In the same week of the Eldimtu attack, two South Korean citizens were abducted at Odda Mission Church (OMC) Secondary School compound by unknown persons.

David Lee and his mother-in-law Hiwi Sokk Cheon were abducted by unknown assailants on August 12, 2024.

Police are yet to establish the whereabouts of the victims and even the identities of their abductors.

It is however believed by the residents that the abductors who were armed with rifles could be part of the Al-Shabaab network based in Somalia.

National security teams have launched a search operation to locate and secure the release of the kidnapped missionaries.

The operation includes ground patrols, aerial surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Moyale sub-county has witnessed a wave of gang attacks, especially at the Dabel Gold mines and even the police manning the area.

In the recent past, two miners were shot dead in the closed gold mines— an incident that also resulted into the killing of two police officers by a mob who reportedly wanted to avenge the death of their own.

Two weeks ago, high profile security delegation from Kenya held a meeting with their Ethiopian counterparts in Addis Ababa to find a way of defusing the escalating tension along the Kenya Ethiopia-Kenya border.

The security meeting that took place on August 22, 2024 reportedly flagged the Ethiopian militants who work in collaboration with Al-Shabab in Somalia.

The Ethiopian militants, known as Oromo Liberation Armey or Shene, operates along the Kenya-Ethiopia border and largely engages in illegal mining and trafficking of arms and trade in contraband goods.