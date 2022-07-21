Raila asked to act on Azimio candidates backing DP Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been urged to take action against the coalition's candidates allegedly backing his Kenya Kwanza Alliance rival William Ruto.

Pius Yattani, a United Party of Independent Alliance (UPIA) candidate for Marsabit governor, said Mr Odinga should crack the whip on wobbly political candidates in his camp.

Speaking at a political rally in Kalacha, Mr Yattani claimed some Azimio governor candidates in the county were pledging allegiance to Dr Ruto.

“We’re concerned that some political candidates within Azimio la Umoja from this county are taking us for a ride as they engaged in cross-party support. They should be kicked out of the coalition,” Mr Yattani said.

He accused Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali of showing double standards.

He said Mr Ali should be investigated for his alleged subtle support for Dr Ruto, saying he is in Azimio only out of convenience.

Mr Yattani said Mr Odinga should shake off his usual placid approach in dealing with perceived moles in his camp and crack the whip before his boat ‘capsized’ because of politicians involved in cross-party support.

He also questioned why Garissa Township MP Aden Duale openly declared his support for Kanu gubernatorial candidate Chachu Ganya yet the latter is under Azimio.

This, he said, showed that some local politicians would immediately join the Kenya Kwanza camp if things don’t work out for them in Azimio.

His sentiments were echoed by UPIA senator candidate Alice Kureya, who urged unity in Azimio so that Mr Odinga could garner the majority of votes in the county.

Ms Kureya envisions a better quality of life for Marsabit residents under UPIA leadership and an Odinga presidency, which she said would ensure a just, moral, economically vibrant, diverse and cohesive society.

She was optimistic that an effective and balanced use of the country’s resources would only happen under Azimio.

UPIA woman rep candidate Fatumah Nurr Ibrahim called on residents to make wise choices at the ballot box, saying many residents lived in poverty because of leadership hobbled by cronyism and corruption.

She added that Marsabit has immense natural wealth but unemployment and poverty rates among young people and the general population were high.

“Our county has been getting greater allocations from the National Treasury compared to the first regime, yet there is nothing to show for it. It is all gobbled by the corrupt leaders,” Ms Nurr said.

During his visit to Marsabit two weeks ago, Dr Ruto hinted that some political candidates in Marsabit were coerced to join Azimio though their hearts were with him.

He said the politicians called him at night to assure him of their support but they were in this opponent’s camp during the daytime.

Similar claims were made by Mr Duale and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, who chided such politicians as cowards.

But their claims were rubbished by Governor Ali, who told Dr Ruto to stop playing the politics of convenience, saying that he had made up his mind to work with Mr Odinga.

Mr Ali said only an Odinga presidency could protect the interests of Northern Kenya.