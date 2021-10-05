Sh20m bill leaves Marsabit town streets in darkness

Kenya Power has disconnected street lights in Marsabit town over a Sh20 million debt by the county government.

The power company’s County Manager Roba Wario on Tuesday explained that the county government has been reneging on its promise to offset the debt for the last three years.

"We appeal to the county government to settle the outstanding debts to enable us to serve the residents of Marsabit efficiently," Mr Wario said.

The county shifted to solar-powered street lights under the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) in order to cut down on electricity bills.

The partnership was meant to save money on energy and to ensure enhanced security in Marsabit town at night.

But since the county government failed to pay the debt, the utility company disconnected power.

Water shortage

The disconnection has also plunged the whole town into an acute water shortage as all water kiosks are unable to supply the commodity due to lack of electricity.

The residents have been forced to rely on water bowser operators who charge them between Sh30 and Sh50 for a 20-litre jerrican.

Most of the businesses in the town have been paralysed while others are incurring losses as some of their products that rely on electricity for preservation go to waste.

Mr Roba also decried challenges faced by the Marsabit sub-station after their two big diesel-powered generators broke down, leaving them with a smaller one that has to be often switched off when it overheats.

The generators have the capacity of producing 1 kilowatt of electricity each when running.

The official appealed for calm and patience from the residents, assuring them that one of the equipment will be fixed in two weeks.

He also urged the county government to expedite the payment of the outstanding debt to help them avert their current financial woes.