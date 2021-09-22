New wave of insecurity hits Marsabit

Marsabit County Governor Mohamud Ali (left) accompanied by Saku MP Rasso Dido during a press briefing at the governor's Marsabit residence on September 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

A fresh wave of insecurity cases has hit Marsabit County with three people killed in separate attacks this week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.