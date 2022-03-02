Moyale minorities craft new political formations

To better manage the shifting political winds in Marsabit County, some minority communities in Moyale sub-county have proposed new political formations ahead of the August General Election.

Led by Nairobi-based businessman Adan Sheik Selle, the communities vowed to only vote for ethical and peace-loving leaders in the county that has been dogged by endemic insecurity.

“Marsabit politics has been dirty over the years. It has been politics of us versus them – it is our turn and it is your turn – but we want to change tack this time round,” Mr Selle said.

“We want to come together as the Marsabit community and (discuss) the skewed resource allocations (and) perennial marginalisation of certain communities so that we can have one united Marsabit.”

Mr Selle addressed residents at the Moyale Baraza Park during a homecoming ceremony that also served as his endorsement to spearhead regional politics against populist formations and negotiated democracy.

The businessman has expressed his desire to be the running-mate of any like-minded gubernatorial candidate.

It was during that meeting attended by community and business leaders and professionals that the region vowed to craft a political vehicle that would see only ethical leaders elected to lead the county.

Mr Selle blamed the volatility of the county political landscape on skewed resource allocation and marginalisation of minority communities since the onset of devolution.

They also grabbed the opportunity to campaign for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying that they would stand with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice in the General Election.

They said Mr Odinga is fighting for equity and the devolution system, which they said has transformed the county that was marginalised for many decades.

Mzee Abdinur Intalo urged residents to cast their votes wisely in August so that the region is not left in the political cold for rallying their support behind losing presidential candidates.

He asserted that they would heed the advice of President Kenyatta and vote for the candidate he endorses.

A similar clarion call was made by Mzee Mohammed Ali, who said Mr Odinga deserved to be Kenya’s fifth President.