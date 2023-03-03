Motorist caught with goats ‘stolen in bandit attack’

A motorist suspected to be part of a cattle theft racket in Marsabit County is being held by the security officers in Moyale Police Station.

Marsabit police commander Robinson Mboloi told Nation.Africa in a phone interview that the driver of the lorry is detained as detectives probe the matter.

“Our officers are detaining a lorry driver suspected to be linked to the recent banditry attack in Kargi location and he is currently helping with the investigations,” Mr Mboloi said.

The motorist was waylaid on Thursday afternoon while heading to the Moyale livestock market.

The lorry was intercepted loaded with goats thus piquing the curiosity of the security officers at Odda Police Barrier who demanded to know the destination of the goats.

The police suspect that the animals that were being ferried in the lorry could have been stolen from the Wednesday banditry attack in the Korolle in Laisamis sub-county.

Mr Mboloi explained that the motorist would be detained as the security officers wait for those whose animals were stolen during the incident to ascertain whether they belonged to them.

The incident came two days after three people were murdered in a suspected bandit attack.

Bandit attack

Three herders were killed and one injured in a Wednesday morning bandit attack at the Korolle.

Kargi assistant chief Mohamud Arbelle said two children and one man were killed by suspected bandits in the local grazing fields, about 20 kilometres from Kargi town, at around 2 am on Wednesday.

The injured herder was left with bullet wounds and is awaiting referral to Marsabit Hospital.

The Nation has learnt that attackers started shooting indiscriminately from the bushes in the dead of the night before making away with at least 1,000 goats and sheep.

The latest attack comes amid claims from Laisamis residents that some runaway bandits from neighbouring Samburu County have been spotted in the region since the government announced a massive security operation in the six North Rift counties.