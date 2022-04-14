Marsabit school ordered to pay Sh1.4m to family of accident victim

A court in Nyeri has ordered a school in Marsabit to pay over Sh1.4 million in compensation to the family of a man who died in an accident caused by the institution’s bus six years ago.

Karatina Principal Magistrate Karen Njalale directed the Board of Management of Sasura Girls Secondary School to pay the amount to the kin of Kimaru Kiragu, who was 38.

Court documents show that Kimaru died as a result of injuries sustained from the accident that occurred on the Karatina-Tumutumu highway on December 16, 2016.

His father, Mr Francis Warui, later sued the school. In his February 27, 2018 affidavit, he said the school bus hit a passenger vehicle in which his son was travelling.

Ms Njalale ruled that the family be paid Sh1,450,800 and Sh32,304 for general and special damages, respectively. For general damages, the magistrate said she considered the pain and suffering Kimaru underwent, the loss of expectation of life and the loss of dependency.

She said Kimaru suffered since he died a few hours after the accident. For this, she ordered the school to pay Sh50,000. On the loss life, Ms Njalale said Kimaru was a mason and a church minister.

Fatal injuries

“He sustained fatal injuries never to engage in his life ever again. Under this head, I award an amount of Sh100,000,” she said.

For the loss of dependency, she said that since Kimaru was a casual labourer, it was difficult to establish his loss of income.

She added that although Kimaru died a single man, there was a possibility that if he had lived, he would have ended up in marriage. Documents produced in court showed that by the time of his death, Kimaru was the sole breadwinner of his family.

But the magistrate observed that in the event the deceased started his own family, the support extended to his parents and three siblings would have reduced as that of his wife and children increased.

For this, she awarded the family Sh10,840, the minimum monthly wage applicable to casual labourers.

“With this monthly income, the deceased would have worked for 15 more years since there is no guarantee that he would have supported his family until the retirement age of 55 years thus totalling to Sh1,300,800,” the magistrate said.