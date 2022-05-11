Marsabit operation nets sub machine gun, hundreds of bullets

The ongoing operation Rudisha Amani Marsabit has netted eight weapons, including a sub-machine gun, a G3 rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed.

The operation that began nine days ago seeks to weed out illegal weapons being used to kill innocent civilians and government officials by militia hired by rival clans.

The NPS said the weapons were seized last evening in Marsabit Central.

“During the operation, eight suspects were arrested [and] three AK-47 rifles …, a G3 rifle and a general purpose machine gun [seized],” NPS said on Twitter.

“The operation also seized an assortment of 579 rounds of ammunition, 66 spent cartridges and containers of gun oil. The suspects will be arraigned today to face various charges.”

Officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Quick Response Unit (QRU) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) are carrying out the operation in Marsabit.

The operation will be extended to Kom sub-location in neighbouring Isiolo County, which was also declared a disturbed area for 30 days.

But daily activities continue along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, which the Nation confirmed will not be closed in Marsabit and Wajir counties.

Intelligence reports have indicated that the activities of suspected Oromo Liberation Front groups in Ethiopia could be spilling over into the Sololo area on the Kenyan side.

Marsabit residents have expressed concerns about the flow of Ethiopians into Kenya.

Whether Ethiopians are entering Kenya with illicit firearms and fuelling inter-clan fighting is a matter of concern, even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i confirmed that rival clans have been trying to outdo each other in stocking up weapons.