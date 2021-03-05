Marsabit opens new Sh400m retail market

Traders and the public at the new Saku Ultra-modern market on March 4,2021. The market is projected to generate Sh18 million in revenue annually.

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Marsabit County government has opened a modern market that will accommodate nearly 500 traders.

