Marsabit opens new Sh400m retail market

Marsabit County government has opened a modern market that will accommodate nearly 500 traders.

The three-storey retail market with 491 stalls was constructed for Sh400 million. It is located in Marsabit town.

“This new market has enough space to provide an honourable, safe and secure trading environment for traders to do their businesses in this town,” Governor Mohamud Ali said.

The market is also strategically placed within all vendors' reach, thus allowing products to get to the market within the shortest time while still fresh.

Additionally, the market was designed to have access roads, walkways, parking bays, CCTV cameras and proper lighting.

Further, it has a drainage system and safety facilities as well as other open spaces that will accommodate a larger number of vendors and a mosque to save the Muslim traders’ time during prayers.

Boost the county’s revenue collection

The county chief lauded the efforts put in place by the contractors to complete the market, which he said would boost the county’s revenue collection.

The market is projected to help the devolved unit to collect Sh1.5 million per month and Sh18 million annually in revenue.

Marsabit Municipality Board Chairperson Abdi Sereka noted that the modern market would transform the vendors’ working environment, who currently sell their goods on make-shift structures in the fast-growing township.

He said that the facility would also help in easing congestion of the town’s streets that have been prone to accidents and fire.

Some of the traders to benefit hugely from the launched market are the Moyale Camel Milk Dairy Cooperative members who have been having a daily turnover of between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000 as their products would also get easily accessed.