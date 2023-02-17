Marsabit leaders warn over theft​ of relief food

Marsabit leaders have condemned the theft and sale of relief food by some government officers.

Marsabit deputy governor Solomon Gubo threatened the crooked public officers in charge of stores who steal and sell food aid –while locals were starving— with legal action.

“We want to be categorical that any officers found stealing and selling food aid will be prosecuted,” Mr Gubo said.

Marsabit county commissioner David Saruni also castigated the act of misappropriation of the relief aid by the public officers.

They spoke during a relief food aid distribution in Marsabit town on Thursday.

They cited a recent incident in the Sololo sub-county where 117 bags of rice donated by the national government and meant for the elderly residents went missing.

The stolen food was part of 520 bags of rice and 600 bags of beans donated by the national government.

Similar criticisms were echoed by the local religious leaders.

Marsabit ACK Bishop Wario Qampicha expressed shock at the wanton greed that drove public officers into taking advantage and enriching themselves at the expense of the vulnerable residents.

Bishop Qampicha asked security agencies to launch rigorous probes into the food aid theft allegations and bring to book the culprits.

Jamia Mosque Marsabit Sheikh Mohammed Nurr also said the shameful acts should not be allowed to continue.

Cash transfer

During the event, a section of the beneficiaries demanded the relief food be converted to cash transfer to reduce the overhead costs.

Qabale Tache appealed to both national and county governments to consider providing drought-stricken households cash transfers instead of relief food due to the vastness of the county and the high costs incurred during transportation.

Additionally, Mzee Yattani Abudho pleaded with the government and other relief agencies to stick to cash transfers to hunger-stricken families instead of giving them relief food.

Mr Gubo urged the residents to be patient till the cash transfer legislation is passed in the county assembly.

Mr Saruni decried myriads of challenges facing the hunger safety net programs, saying there were loopholes to be sealed in the program.

He was concerned that the hunger safety net program was only effective in regions with functional product markets. Some illiterate and elderly beneficiaries were taken advantage of by their kin.