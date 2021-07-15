Family wants man who scalded boy arrested, two years on

The family of a 13-year-old boy whose hands were severely scalded with hot water has called for the arrest of the culprit, two years later.

Halkano Sembenu from Kargi, Marsabit County, lost four fingers on his left hand and had his right hand amputated below the elbow following an ordeal he underwent for allegedly stealing maize flour in February 2019.

A hungry Sembenu is said to have stolen the maize flour from a makeshift manyatta that he chanced upon as he was grazing goats and sheep.

The teenager reportedly prepared ugali and as he was settling down to eat, the owner arrived, tied the boy’s hands with a rope, boiled some water in a sufuria and forcibly dipped the boy’s hands in it.

The man, who is in his 40s, then hanged the boy on a tree and used a hot metal bar to scald him on various parts of the body. This left boy’s hands, back and legs wounded.

Halkano Sembenu with Fr Francis Gaciata at Shalom Home in Meru. His family says the man who scalded him is offering camels to end the case. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Left unconscious

The boy was then dumped in an open grazing field under the scorching sun, where fellow herders and family members found him unconscious and took him to Marsabit Level Four Hospital.

The boy, however, could not be attended to due to a doctors’ strike that was ongoing.

He was treated at Consolata Hospital in Nkubu, Meru County, where his right hand was amputated and four fingers surgically removed from his left hand.

Halkano Sembenu (centre) with fellow Class Two pupils at Shalom Home, which is run by the Catholic Diocese of Meru. The man who injured him is yet to face justice, two years on. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Traumatised

The incident left the boy so traumatised that he could not speak for more than six months.

Back then, Sembelu was illiterate and could only understand his mother tongue.

He was taken in by Shalom Home, which is run by the Catholic Diocese of Meru, where he underwent counselling and is now a bubbly Grade Two pupil.

“I was shocked by the state he was in. The boy was sad and tormented. We took him for counselling and one day he came and told me ‘Nimemsamehea’ (I have forgiven him). That was the beginning of his healing and he has greatly improved,” says Fr Francis Gaciata, the director of Shalom Home.

Halkano Sembenu (left) together with Mr Peter Lepati at Shalom Home in Imenti Central, Meru on July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Prosthetic arm

The home is in talks with a donor from Canada, who will next month fit the boy with a customised prosthetic arm.

But his family is, unhappy that the culprit is still at large and has been seeking an out-of-court settlement by offering camels to them.

The man was first held at Kargi police post but was released after his friends invaded the police post while armed with guns, forcing the police to release him.

Residents said the man is well-connected and is allegedly being protected.

“The well-known man is still walking around. He mingles freely with the residents and goes about his daily activities after ruining the boy’s life. He should be held accountable,” said Mr Peter Lepati.



