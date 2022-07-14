Kenyan traders urged to adhere to market protocols

Members of the Moyale business community have been urged to comply with the bilateral common market protocols along the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich called on traders in Moyale to continue fostering good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence with neighbouring Ethiopia.

“We assure our citizens that the Moyale-Ethiopia One Stop Border Point is fully operational and has not been closed as misreported by some people. However, we call upon Kenyan traders to abide by the Ethiopian common market protocols to avert any standoffs,” Mr Rotich said.

He also advised the business community to always find amicable means of resolving disputes to ensure economic cooperation, shared prosperity and regional solidarity.

He was responding to a recent diplomatic row between Ethiopia and Kenya after at least five Kenyan traders’ motorcycles and five saloon cars were impounded by the Ethiopian authorities during a routine operation.

He assured the business people whose vehicles and motorcycles were impounded that Kenyan authorities were in talks with their counterparts in Ethiopia to have them released.

Ethiopia’s actions came in the wake of what the Kenyan business community has termed trade tiffs between the two countries.

Mr Rotich asserted that the Kenyan and Ethiopian authorities were committed to enhancing peaceful relations between the two countries in a bid to steer the growth of socio-economic and political ties in general.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Marsabit chapter chair Hajji Adan Gure complained about harassment from Ethiopian customs and immigration officials.

He said Kenyan traders were routinely frustrated by the Ethiopian customs officials, who imposed stringent rules and exit formalities that hindered Kenyan motorcyclists and those with Toyota Proboxes from crossing over to Ethiopia to do business.

Mr Gure added that compliance with common market protocols along the Ethiopia-Kenya border was poor, especially on the Ethiopian side, saying this was hindering good bilateral relations.

He observed that Kenyan authorities have been freely allowing Ethiopian traders into Kenya while the Ethiopian authorities have been making arbitrary arrests of Kenyan traders.

Kenyans who do business in Ethiopia have also complained about incessant harassment from the Ethiopian authorities and immigration officials.

This was happening even though President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the one-stop border point in December 2022 to enhance free trade between the two countries.

KNCCI Moyale director Korr Jillo also observed that the cold relations between Kenya and Ethiopia had deepened despite several attempts made by the Kenyan authorities to foster good neighbourliness.

There were several instances when Kenyan traders’ goods were seized and burned by the Ethiopian customs officials.

Mr Jillo said both countries need to improve their policy and legislative environment, undertake targeted capacity-building initiatives, and reorient their incentives to uproot existing diplomatic barriers.

“We’re concerned about the stringent rules and arbitrary arrests [of] our Kenyan traders by the Ethiopian authorities even though their citizens freely do business on Kenyan land,” Mr Jillo said.