Gunmen open fire on lorry, killing six in Marsabit

Gunmen openned fire on a lorry along Marsabit -Badasa killing six people and wounding 11 others on Thursday evening.

The incident happened about three kilometres away from Marsabit town.

Marsabit Deputy County Commissioner David Saruni said the unknown attackers, whose motive is yet to be established, ambushed the lorry that was enroute to Badasa village at around 5pm.

He said the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle when it came under fire.

The wounded survivors were taken to Marsabit Referral Hospital for emergency treatment while the bodies of the victims were removed to the facility's morgue.

Mr Saruni said investigation into the incident has been opened.

Following the attack, fear engulfed Marsabit town and many traders closed their businesses.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali condemned the attack.

He claimed the attack may have been planned by unnamed rivals with the motive of derailing a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday in the county.

The governor turned the heat on security agencies for doing little to end the insecurity crisis in the county.

Moyale MP Qalicha Gufu also condemned Thursday's incident terming it as a well-orchestrated massacre in a county that has witnessed several incidents of mass killings.