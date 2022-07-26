Frosty Kenya-Ethiopia relations mark race for Moyale MP’s seat

The list of factors that define the race for the Moyale constituency MP’s race in the August 8 elections is long.

Equitable and prudent distribution of bursaries and CDF funds, unemployment, education, youth and women’s empowerment, effective representation of locals in national jobs, security and equal water distribution are a start.

But the frosty relations between Ethiopia and Kenya have emerged as a core matter.

The exploitation of the untapped tourism sector and minerals in the constituency has also dominated political speeches and manifestos.

Parliamentary candidates' debate

To remedy runaway unemployment rates and falling trade performance, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Moyale chapter decided to organise a debate among parliamentary candidates last Sunday.

KNCCI Moyale chapter director Ahmed Hajj Ali said the Moyale business community was careful not to antagonise neighbouring Ethiopia, their largest trading partner.

Trade relations

“The waning bilateral trade relations between Ethiopia and Kenya have been our worst headache and this is why we’ve decided to resort to a different approach of gauging the ability of our candidates by bringing them together through a democratic process,” Mr Ali said.

After attempts to use diverse platforms to address the worsening relations between Ethiopia and Kenya, locals decided to root for a leader who could best represent their grievances in the National Assembly and effectively legislate laws that would foster good neighbourliness with their partners.

Mr Ali said the Moyale-Ethiopia one-stop border point was not operating to its potential, blaming unfriendly common market laws that had stifled the free trade environment between the two countries.

Frustrated by customs officers

Kenyan traders have always decried frustration at the hand of customs officers from both sides due to exorbitant duty imposed on them, forcing small-scale traders to resort to undesignated routes.

In recent weeks, the Ethiopian authorities have stepped up a crackdown on Kenyan motorists and motorcyclists.

In the last three weeks alone, more than 160 vehicles and 170 motorcycles with Kenyan number plates were impounded by Ethiopian customs officers.

Unscrupulous deals

The Ethiopian authorities have been blaming their Kenyan counterparts for unscrupulous deals across the border.

But Kenyans claimed Ethiopian was becoming increasingly hostile to traders from south of the border.

During the parliamentary debate, whose quest was to help Moyale voters pick the best legislator who could help end the disputes, foster an amicable bilateral environment and tackle thorny issues, nine candidates were invited.

Only four turned up for the debate, while the other five gave it a wide berth.

During the debate at Abuya Palace Hotel in Moyale town, elders, women, youths and elites scrambled for opportunities to ask the debaters questions.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Galm Baraka claimed he was the game changer in the region’s politics and leadership.

He promised that if elected, he would promote partnerships with neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia to foster a friendly trade environment.

He held that he would be the best pick for the seat and would return sanity, ensure prudent utilisation of public funds and integrity in the distribution of bursaries.

State-of-art infrastructure

He pledged to distribute the funds equally to all schools in the constituency to ensure they have state-of-art infrastructure.

The poor performance of bilateral trade between Ethiopia and Kenya also dominated the manifesto of DAP-K candidate Hassan Wari, who boasted about his vast experience as a trade unionist.

He said relations between Ethiopia and Kenya had been on the decline, threatening free trade between the two partners.

Ford Kenya

Similar concerns were expressed by Ford Kenya candidate Shanko Sabiri and Democratic Action Empowerment (DEP) candidate Ali Issack Ali, who said that there was a need for a legislator who could constantly promote harmonious bilateral trade between Ethiopia and Kenya.

Interrogate campaign pledges

Moyale council of elders chairperson Hussein Kadilo appealed to voters to carefully interrogate the respective campaign pledges before casting their votes for any candidate.

“We’re calling for [a change] in the manner of voting for our legislator this time round and we would love seeing only a leader who has our interests at heart being elected,” Mzee Kadilo said.

The debate was convened by the KNCCI and moderated by Jacob Walter (Nation Media Group), Kassim Waqo (Royal Media Services), Adelaide Ochieng (Jangwani Radio) and Isack Waihenya (Jangwani Radio).