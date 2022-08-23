From humanitarian to politician: Will North Horr MP Wario Adhe deliver?

The story of North Horr MP-elect Wario Guye Adhe is a succinct account of struggle and reward and the fulfilment of a long-held ambition. He won this year’s election after trying in vain in 2017, and after years of selfless service in the expansive hardship regions of North Horr and Laisamis sub-counties.

He told the Nation that Northern Kenya needed visionary and selfless leaders who could transform the lives of locals from the current abject poverty and high levels of illiteracy.

Devolution funds

“Agriculture has proved to pull millions of people out of poverty and with the appropriate channeling of the devolution funds in the right socioeconomic and development projects in Marsabit County, our people can no longer remain food-insecure,” Mr Adhe said.

Traditionally, humanitarians and politicians have been perceived as opposites. But with his election as MP of the largest constituency in land mass, straddling 38,952 sq. km and with a population of over 125,744, he must work hard to meet the expectations of residents.

Their expectations from him are even greater than when he served as a humanitarian worker.

North Horr MP-elect Wario Guyo Adhe (centre) displays his IEBC victory certificate in North Horr on August 11, 2022.He dedicatedly served in the humanitarian space before indulging in politics.

Will he still serve with the same passion or will he change just like many others who had gone before him?

Pastoralist households

He touched the lives of many pastoralist households by delivering water to them on trucks and distributing relief food during droughts and flash floods across Laisamis and North Horr.

During one of these deliveries in Dukana ward, a Nation reporter witnessed him shed tears upon seeing images of famished elderly people.

He has been lauded as a man with a big heart and mercy for the less fortunate.

He was touted for his dedication and altruism when he worked with Pastoralist Community Initiative Development and Assistance (Pacida), a Northern Kenya-based NGO.

His recent election victory elicited multiple accolades and celebrations across North Horr constituency, underscoring his unflinching commitment to humanitarian work.

The win answered the tired question of whether leaders are born or made.

It also lays bare the burning challenges and even failures that turn ordinary people into great leaders.

He held that the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Kenya that make up 89 percent of the country, spanning 29 counties with a total population of about 16 million, had been marginalised for years.

But he felt that such regions have great economic potential that, if unlocked, could change the lives of millions of lives and lift people’s living standards.

Marsabit County, he said, has large tracks of arable land that could offer food security to the region.

Renewable energy

There is also the potential of renewable energy, tourism and livestock production.

Rampant poverty and marginalisation had overshadowed such great potential, he said, expressing optimism that addressing insecurity, drought and cattle rustling could open new doors of opportunity.

Resilience projects

Mr Adhe was a programme and partnerships director with Pacida for over 10 years.

He touted several transformative socioeconomic and resilience projects that changed the lives of poor and needy residents of Marsabit in that period.

Though he is from the Gabbra community, he is considered the darling of the Daasanach because he always came to their aid during drought and famine.

He vied on a Kanu ticket and won with 14,750 votes against his opponent Molu Ibrae’s (Wiper) 8,890 and Sabdiyo Dido Mamo’s (Jubilee) 2,697.

What makes a leader great, said North Horr resident Isaack Mamo, is what he makes of his experience, particularly the traumatic and often unplanned crucial events that challenge their identity.

Experience may be a leader’s best teacher, he said, as two people can have identical experiences but one blossoms while the other is depleted.

Mr Mamo compares Mr Adhe’s humanitarian work in hardship areas to what an accomplished athlete must undergo before they win gold medals.

He hoped that the new MP will help pass bills in the 13th House to address water scarcity, infrastructure, scarce grazing land and insecurity in the constituency.

Sterling performance

“Hon Adhe played a critical role in the humanitarian field by saving lives and alleviating the sufferings of several vulnerable families in these regions, but we wonder how he will maintain this kind of non-partisan practice now that he has gone into politics,” Mr Mamo said.

Most residents of North Horr believe that he will maintain his sterling performance even as a politician.

But some Marsabit residents believe that politics changes people, even those who were once seen as noble leaders in other capacities.

Mzee Isaack Dokhle said that some people change their personality when they go into politics.