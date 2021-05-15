Four killed in Marsabit road crash

Four people died and two others suffered severe injuries in a road crash on the Isiolo-Moyale highway on Friday afternoon.

Police said the ill-fated vehicle was heading to Isiolo from Moyale town when the incident occurred at around 1.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle died on the spot.

Marsabit County Police Commander Samuel Mutunga said the driver lost control of the vehicle and the car veer off the road and rolled several times.

“The injured were rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital,” Mr Mutunga said.

He said four bodies of the victims were taken to Marsabit Referral Hospital mortuary