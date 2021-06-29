End of road for notorious Marsabit criminal

Marsabit County Police Commander Martin Kibet during an interview with journalists in his office on June 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Police on Monday shot dead Kimorte Tasitan Lasakor, a suspected criminal said to be behind a wave of bandit attacks and cases of cattle rustling in Marsabit County.

