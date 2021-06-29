End of road for notorious Marsabit criminal

Police on Monday shot dead Kimorte Tasitan Lasakor, a suspected criminal said to be behind a wave of bandit attacks and cases of cattle rustling in Marsabit County.

He was killed in a fierce gun battle in Lengima village, county police boss Martin Kibet said.

Officers, acting on a tip, raided a manyatta where the suspect was reportedly nursing bullet wounds and cordoned off the area before ordering the suspect to surrender.

He instead shot at the officers, who returned fire and killed him, Mr Kibet said.

An AK-47 rifle and four unspent rounds of ammunition were seized from him.

No police officers were injured in the shootout, Mr Kibet said, and the body was taken to the Marsabit Referral Hospital morgue.

Raids by prowling gangs in the largely lawless north have left security agencies gasping to catch up.

Persistent cattle raids and counter-raids have made the area uninhabitable for many.

Gangsters ambush livestock traders and drive away with their animals after stealing money from them.

Intensive crackdown

And with dwindling livestock numbers as a result of droughts, some herders keeping illegal guns have become bandits.

Monday’s incident follows a raid on Friday by police that led to the arrest of three people in Marsabit Central in connection with possession of illegal firearms.

Detectives and security officers snared the three in an intensive crackdown in Adhi Huka, Manyatta Jilo, Manyatta Jillo and Gabbra Scheme in Saku constituency.

The impromptu crackdown came after a resident reported to the local police station that he had been assaulted.

Three guns, a sling, 66 rounds of ammunition and 400 millilitres of gun oil were seized from Marsabit Forest.

The guns included one AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of ammunition and two G3 rifles, each containing 20 rounds.

Lauded the elders

Mr Kibet revealed that one of the G3 rifles belonged to the Kenya Defence Forces.

The suspect accused of assault volunteered to surrender the gun he was alleged to possess, he said.

However, when detectives ransacked his house, the weapon was not found, until after the questioning of local elders led them into the forest, where the gun and the other firearms were found.

His arrest led to the seizure of two accomplices in the alleged assault.

Mr Kibet said police would step up their efforts to seize illegal firearms.

He urged the public to collaborate with security agencies by supplying crucial information.

Marsabit Central Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muriira lauded the elders who helped police find illicit firearms and arrest the three suspects.

He said many criminals in the county remain at large because locals are unwilling to report them to police for fear of retribution.